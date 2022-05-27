STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt team visits Kashmere Gate, Kamla Nagar markets

A Delhi government panel on Thursday visited Kamla Nagar and Kashmere Gate markets as part of its survey of 20 major markets for feasibility of beautification, officials said.

Published: 27th May 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kamla nagar market in Delhi(File photo| Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi government panel on Thursday visited Kamla Nagar and Kashmere Gate markets as part of its survey of 20 major markets for feasibility of beautification, officials said. The panel will shortlist five of these markets to redevelop as announced in the Rozgar Budget for 2022-23.

During the visit, traders put forth demands to develop selfie-points and highlight food hubs in Kamla Nagar and Kashmere Gate markets, they said. Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal, who is a member of the panel, said traders of Kamla Nagar told them that the market is located close to Delhi University and hence it is the first choice of women and youth but there is lack of toilets for women.

“Traders demanded that issues such as lack of toilets, especially for women, parking problems and dangling wires in these markets should be addressed. “Kamla Nagar traders also said many selfie points can be developed. They said at Kamla Nagar, there are famous shops of chhole bhature, chaat and street food, which the government can promote by highlighting them,” Goyal said. He said the panel will visit Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar markets on Friday. An eight-member expert committee constituted by the government has been tasked with the selection of five retail markets that will be redeveloped.

