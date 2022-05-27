STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi launches library hub to improve climate literacy

This newly-launched library in the city is home to an array of books that can help educate people on environment issues

an event hosted here

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

The extreme temperature fluctuations in Delhi over the last few weeks can be indicators of climate change, a reality that calls for swift action from both policymakers and citizens. However, such action can only be enforced through climate literacy.

Keeping this in mind, Youth For Climate India (YFCI)—a decentralised organisation that works towards environment conservation—has set up the city’s first Climate Justice Library. Located in a residential area of South Extension II, this library serves as a space where environmental stewardship converges with a collective love for reading. “With YFCI, our aim is collective action. In a democracy, public participation is key, but for this, it is important to create a space where people can know what is happening around them,” shares Vijay Sehrawat, climate justice organiser and co-founder of YFCI. 

readers

Fostering collective action
It was sometime last year when Srijani Datta—a second-year student at Hindu College, North Campus and a core team member of YFCI—was gearing up to visit the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (CoP26) in the United Kingdom. “Before visiting, I was discussing the opportunities that I needed to explore at CoP26.” It was in the midst of Datta’s conversation with Sehrawat that the latter suggested the idea of creating a community library.

“We, as an organisation, have no funding, so we couldn’t rent a space. That is when I started reaching out to organisations who could give us space,” Datta mentions. It was amid this process that Datta and her team became aware of the South Extension II-based Centre for Financial Accountability (CFA)—a non-profit organisation that aims to bring in accountability in financial institutions. CFA helped provide a space where the YFCI idea came to fruition.  

The library—it was launched on March 15—is located on the ground floor of CFA’s office. The walls of the Climate Justice Library are adorned with photo frames and the space is well-equipped and  comfortable for anyone looking to sit and read here or borrow—one needs to avail an annual subscription of `500—the books. Eco-readers will find Ankur Bisen’s Wasted, The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben, Trees of Delhi: A Field Guide by Pradip Kishen, among 300 titles, carefully arranged on shelves. These books have been donated by individuals and environmental organisations such as Council on Energy, Environment and Water. 

A space for all
While Delhi does have a few open-for-all libraries, Sehrawat mentions that one will find a scarcity of books related to the environment and climate change in the city’s public libraries. On the other hand, most of the organisations that are working in this space are usually limited to select individuals who have access to their reading material. The idea of a community space dedicated to environmental education, hence, becomes a necessity given the climate changes and environmental conditions we have been experiencing.

A team of individuals manage day-to-day operations at the library and also organise a number of events in an attempt to attract more visitors. The YFCI team is working towards adding more books, especially in regional languages, to their collection. “When we talk about accessibility, language is a barrier. We have bought a few Hindi books and plan to add more,” concludes Sehrawat.

CHECK IT OUT
WHAT: Climate Justice Library
WHEN: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday (first and third) 
WHERE: Ground floor, Centre for Financial Accountability, South Extension II

