Delhi MCD tries to allay fears over demolition drive

Civic body issues public notice, helpline number as confidence-building measure.

Published: 27th May 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bulldozers demolish structures during an anti-encroachment drive at Khichripur village on Wednesday | parveen negi

By Vatsala Shrangi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday issued a public notice and floated a helpline number to help citizens not to fall for misleading campaign being run about the anti-encroachment drives carried out in the city. 

The move comes after various allegations were made by the AAP that the BJP-ruled MCD is “targeting the poor and wants to destroy their houses” through the anti-encroachment drive which was carried out in Jahangirpuri. Since then, there has been a political slugfest on the anti- encroachment drives being carried out in the city.  

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 16 held a meeting of all AAP MLAs asking them to “oppose” such drives in their respective areas. He also tweeted, accusing the BJP of “destroying” the homes of over lakhs of poor people residing in unauthorised colonies. He had said that 63 lakh people will become homeless because of the drive and it will be the “biggest destruction” happening in independent India. 

The notice issued stated that a “misleading” campaign is being run against the MCD where it’s being said that their homes will be demolished is not right and people are requested “not to fall prey to it”. 
“It is hereby clarified that MCD has no such plans. Only illegal structures on roadsides and parks are being removed during these drives, as citizens have a right to walk of way and clean surroundings,” it said. 
It further said that for any clarification/information in this regard, citizens can contact the Directorate of Press & Information on the mentioned mobile number 8588813545. 

According to the  civic officials, there was a need to issue such a notice, as a “false narrative” is being played out by political opponents, against something which used to be a routine affair. “These drives are planned at least a month in advance and have always been so since the time the civic body has been in place in Delhi. It was given a communal colour by some political groups. People should not get a wrong message and hence we put up a public notice,” the official said. 

Civic authorities faced opposition from locals against the drive in Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar and Jahangirpuri. The AAP had accused the BJP, which earlier used to rule the three municipalities, of targeting the poor through such drives.  On Wednesday, the MCD carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Naraina Industrial Area as officials reached the spot with bulldozers.

