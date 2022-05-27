Delhi: More MCD schools in dismal state, notes Child rights panel
During a surprise inspection in one of the schools run by the MCD in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Thursday, the commission flagged various disturbing issues concerning the schools.
Published: 27th May 2022 08:51 AM | Last Updated: 27th May 2022 08:51 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Three days after the Delhi Women Commission (DCW) conducted a surprise inspection at four municipal corporation schools and called them ‘horror houses’, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) found another set of MCD schools in dismal condition.
During a surprise inspection in one of the schools run by the MCD in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Thursday, the commission flagged various disturbing issues concerning the schools. Following the inspection, the Commission issued a show-cause notice to the Education Department of the municipal corporation and sought a detailed explanation thereof.
Dysfunctional toilets, filthy premises, miscellaneous infrastructural flaws, uncovered boreholes, exposed live wires and hazards endangering children were some shortcomings highlighted by the commission. The commission also stated the infra deficiencies observed pose a serious threat to the students’ safety and security.
Sharing the photos of the schools in poor condition, the DCPCR said that the inspection was led by commission member Ranjana Prasad and was joined by MCD nodal officer Shiv Pal Chauhan, and members of the Delhi School Management Committee.
Talking to this newspaper, Ranjana Prasad said, “DCPCR is highly concerned for the safety and well being of children. The commission is planning to do more surprise inspections.” On May 22, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also conducted surprise inspections at four schools run by the MCD to check the condition of safety and security of students in the schools. Terming the conditions of the schools as “pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing”, the DCW had also issued a notice to the municipal commissioner directing that action be taken.
Observations recorded by DCPCR
- Multiple e-rickshaw charging stations right outside school gate, live wires seen
- Multiple pillars of school building developed cracks
- Cracks on walls concealed with metal sheets in multiple places
- Boreholes in school premises covered
- No proper drinking water station/wash basin for children
- Campus extremely unkempt and unhygienic
- Empty alcohol bottles and substance abuse evidence found
- Flush in toilets for students not functioning in all the three commodes. At the same time, flush in the toilets for designated staff functioning
- Filthy smell near all toilets
- Most windows of classrooms broken