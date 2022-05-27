Delhi: More MCD schools in dismal state, notes Child rights panel

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after the Delhi Women Commission (DCW) conducted a surprise inspection at four municipal corporation schools and called them ‘horror houses’, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) found another set of MCD schools in dismal condition.

During a surprise inspection in one of the schools run by the MCD in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Thursday, the commission flagged various disturbing issues concerning the schools. Following the inspection, the Commission issued a show-cause notice to the Education Department of the municipal corporation and sought a detailed explanation thereof.

Dysfunctional toilets, filthy premises, miscellaneous infrastructural flaws, uncovered boreholes, exposed live wires and hazards endangering children were some shortcomings highlighted by the commission. The commission also stated the infra deficiencies observed pose a serious threat to the students’ safety and security.

Sharing the photos of the schools in poor condition, the DCPCR said that the inspection was led by commission member Ranjana Prasad and was joined by MCD nodal officer Shiv Pal Chauhan, and members of the Delhi School Management Committee.

Talking to this newspaper, Ranjana Prasad said, “DCPCR is highly concerned for the safety and well being of children. The commission is planning to do more surprise inspections.” On May 22, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had also conducted surprise inspections at four schools run by the MCD to check the condition of safety and security of students in the schools. Terming the conditions of the schools as “pathetic, unsafe and deeply disturbing”, the DCW had also issued a notice to the municipal commissioner directing that action be taken.

Observations recorded by DCPCR