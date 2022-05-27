STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet the makers of sartorial moments

The first thoughts, for most people, when one mentions a fashion show includes models sashaying down the runway, decked up in designer clothing and vibrant accessories.

(L-R) Rina Dhaka, Achla Sachdev and Sucheta Sharma at India Fashion Awards

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

Keeping in mind these unsung heroes of the Indian sartorial industry, India Fashion Awards (IFA) in collaboration with Little Tags Luxury, a Delhi-based luxury online store for children, hosted the first edition of the ‘Show Directors Night’. The evening was dedicated to celebrate the show choreographers who make every runway event on the fashion calendar a dream come true. 

Talking about why these people remain the backbone of the fashion industry, Sanjay Nigam, IFA director, shared, “These show directors are an integral part of any fashion event. This is the first time all these show directors are coming together for an event. It is very exciting.” Designer Rocky Star, the creative director of the ceremony, added, “These people have been behind the scenes for so long, it was about time we brought them to the forefront and the limelight.”

The real showstoppers 
The gala event—it took place at The Claridges, New Delhi, on Thursday evening—brought together a star-studded ensemble of show directors, designers, models, and others from the Indian fashion fraternity. The evening kicked off with a special fashion presentation wherein the directors collaborated with designers and models. The team walked down the runway to showcase the true spirit of fashion.

Among them showed directors Aparna and Anisha Bahl who partnered with model Carol Gracias (who was seen in a Tarun Tahiliani design), Lokesh Sharma, Vahbiz Mehta, and others, who were accompanied by celebrated designers including Manish Malhotra, Suneet Verma, Ken Ferns, etc. Delhi-based show choreographer Rashmi Virmani, who was also part of this event, shared that she was overjoyed meeting her coworkers and friends under the same roof.

“It is such a lovely endeavour; I am grateful and overwhelmed to be a part of this,” she added. The director walked the ramp with her daughter Gopalika Virmani, who was seen in a stunning outfit created by designer Rimzim Dadu.  Speaking about organising more such events in the future, Nigam concluded, “Being able to direct a show is nothing short of an art. These people are one of the most important parts of any show, and I hope we can continue this initiative over the years.”

