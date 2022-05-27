‘State-run sports facilities to stay open till 10 pm’: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move which could mean more convenience to sportspersons lives, the government on Thursday instructed all state-run sports facilities to stay open till 10 pm. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the major announcement with regard to government-run sports facilities after athletes complained about their early closure, causing disruption in their practice sessions.

The direction came after a media report claimed that the Thyagaraj stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also took to Twitter to share an image about a news report mentioning about sports facilities being shut early for athletes due to which their practice sessions have been disrupted time and again. He wrote, “News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilitiesare being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late night. Kejriwal has directed that all Delhi government sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm.”

Terming the incident as disappointing and shameful, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “If the Centre and the L-G feel it is correct, then they should take action. An IAS officer took an oath to serve society but the athletes had to leave the stadium early. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given strict instructions on this.”

IAS couple shunted

In a swift action, the Centre Thursday shunted IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, following media reports suggesting misuse of official position by them, officials said.