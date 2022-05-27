Success: Teen undergoes surgery for removal of stone in salivary gland

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 12-year-old girl got a new lease of life after undergoing a surgery for removal of a 1.6-mm stone present in one of the salivary glands at a private hospital, authorities said on Wednesday. The patient complained of persistent swelling and pain in the right side of her neck, especially while eating, they said.

With her problem deteriorating following complaint of repeated swelling and pain in the neck, difficulty in breathing and eating solid or liquid food, the patient’s family was referred to the Apollo hospital here by a local physician.

Under the supervision of Dr Chanchal Pal, Senior Consultant, Department of ENT and Neck Surgery, she was diagnosed with a stone of 1.6-mm in one of her salivary glands, the officials said. She was recommended to undergo an immediate removal of the stone through a new advanced technique, Sialo endoscopy. “In a rare case, the 1.6-mm stone present in one of the salivary glands the 12-year-old girl was successfully removed,” officials said.

The surgery took place late April, a hospital spokesperson said, adding the patient is a resident of the national capital. “We have a few salivary glands present in our head and neck region of the body which helps in digestion and production of saliva. Sometimes due to infection or dehydration, stones can be formed in the tubes of the glands which ultimately stops the saliva production,” said Dr Pal.

He added, “Traditionally, the whole gland is removed is such conditions. But with the advancement in technology, stones can be removed through Sialo endoscopy.” Sialo endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat and diagnose the disorders in salivary gland. Through the help of a small tube, the stone can be removed through this technique, the hospital authorities said.

Cure for salivary gland disorder

