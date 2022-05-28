STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU learning centre calls applications for 36 skill-based certificate courses

The Campus of Open Learning (COL) of Delhi University has started inviting applications for ‘skill-based’ certificate courses for the academic session 2022-23. 

Published: 28th May 2022 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Campus of Open Learning (COL) of Delhi University has started inviting applications for ‘skill-based’ certificate courses for the academic session 2022-23.  At present, 36 courses are offered by the COL-DU Centre in association with other training entities. The courses include mass communication, photography, video editing, cyber security, financial markets, fashion designing, architecture planning, and Airport management among others.

A complete list of courses is available on the official website: col.du.ac.in. Prof (Dr) US Pandey (OSD, Campus of Open Learning and Principal, School of Open Learning, DU) said: “Admissions in these certificate programs are open to all 12th pass and students enrolled in various colleges or universities.

Those who recently graduated may also be considered. Owing to pandemic restrictions in 2021, many students applied from outstation and studied online. For this year as well, candidates may choose to learn offline or online. The option varies from course to course.”

Admissions in all certificate courses are open on a first-come-first-served basis. Forms can be availed offline and may also be downloaded from col.du.ac.in. The admission process is offline and forms can also be sent via post/ courier addressed to — The Admission Office, Campus of Open Learning situated in C-2, Keshavpuram, New Delhi 110035. The campus is located near to Keshav Puram Metro Station.

Apply in Jamia for UG, PG courses till May 31 
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday extended the last date of submission of online application forms for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses to May 31. Earlier, May 25 was the last date for the submission of the admission forms. The varsity has also extended the last date for filling out online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch courses till June 20. “Considering the extended schedule of JEE-Mains and NATA Examinations, the last date of filling of online registration forms for admission to B.Tech and B.Arch at JMT has also been extended till 20.06.2022,” a notification read. Till Wednesday, a total of 1,03,397 candidates were registered for admission for the academic year 2022-23.

