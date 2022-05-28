STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal meets Delhi Lt Governor, says both will work for welfare of Delhi residents

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday and said they both decided to work together for the development of the national capital. 

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena meets Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday and said they both decided to work together for the development of the national capital. This was Kejriwal’s first formal meeting with Saxena, who took the oath of office on Thursday. Anil Baijal resigned as Delhi L-G on May 18 citing “personal reasons”.

“I extend my best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. We discussed many issues and decided to work together for the development of Delhi. We will together do everything for the betterment of the people of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

Asked about the sweet-sour relations with Baijal, the chief minister said, “We had good relations with him.” Baijal’s over five-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP dispensation over administrative jurisdiction and governance-related issues, including one in which Kejriwal staged a dharna at the L-G office in 2018.

Saxena also tweeted about his meeting with Kejriwal and said they both discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the national capital. After assuming charge on Thursday, Saxena also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek his insights on various aspects related to Delhi. “I want to tell every citizen that I will work in the capacity of a local guardian rather than as L-G. You will see me less in Raj Niwas and more on the roads,” said Saxena. 

