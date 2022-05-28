STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Order water quality test in other states also’: Delhi Jal Board

DJB Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj raised suspicion over the development and asked why the Union Water Minister is not paying proper attention to the water supply problem. 

Published: 28th May 2022

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday wrote to the Union Water Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging him to take note of contaminated water supply in BJP-ruled states alongside Delhi.

 He said, “I request the Union Water Minister to examine the water quality in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh along with Delhi.

Major cities are facing a huge crisis due to the highly contaminated water. Cities in UP are forced to drink sewer water and on top of that are facing water shortage.”

