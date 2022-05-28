Tech corner: Latest gadgets for your shopping list

By Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Sony WH 1000 XM5

Sony’s WH1000XM range has been nothing short of spectacular with each new iteration adding to the headphone’s brilliant performance. The XM5s come with two processors and eight mics along with a Noise Cancelling Optimiser and a specially designed driver unit. All this adds upto industry and category leading noise cancelling for distraction free music, audio, and calls. The XM5 also has a new design with a modern form factor and superlative sound including Hi-Res Audio wireless support. An added bonus is 30 hours of battery life and 360 reality audio. Pre-order now. electronics.sony.com

Avita status Ultimus Laptop

This 14.1 inches completely made in India laptop from Avita comes in six colour options and all day battery life. It also sports a FHD IPS display, Windows 11 OS, HD cam, stereo speakers, and an upgradeable SSD. Weighing only 1.3kg, the laptop is ideal for travel and is easy to move around the house. Available at all leading electronic outlets. amazon.in

Häfele Digital Lock

Häfele’s new RE-Push is a sleek and elegant lock with optimum functionality and easy operation. The digital lock provides mechanical keys and smart home connectivity as well as four additional modes of accessibility; keypad, RFID, Fingerprint, and BT access using a mobile app. Price on request. hafeleindia.com