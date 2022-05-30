Fix plan for complete razing of three landfills: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With capital’s landfills becoming a focal point of the debate on fire safety, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday directed officers to submit an action plan within three days for the complete razing of garbage mounds at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla landfills.

The action plan to be submitted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be monitored on a regular basis by the L-G himself and if required, he would visit the sites to see actual progress, it said.A special cell will be put in place at the L-G secretariat to monitor the work on a weekly basis, the statement said.

Saxena visited the sanitary landfill site at Ghazipur and directed that a dedicated team of officers be constituted to draw out an action plan mentioning a fixed date of completion for the complete razing of the three garbage sites. He suggested adopting reverse engineering to ensure that the deadlines are met and goals achieved.

The recycling activities being undertaken on the mounds was generating substantial dust that was adding to the haze and pollution in the adjoining areas, it said. To address this, Saxena said recycled water from nearby STP should be used for sprinkling and settling the dust, the statement said.Spread over 70 acres, the Ghazipur landfill site has legacy waste amounting to 140 lakh metric tonnes and the east Delhi areas that it caters generate 2,600 metric tonnes of waste on a daily basis.

Similarly, the sites at Bhalswa in north Delhi and Okhla in south Delhi contain legacy waste mounds amounting to 80 and 50 lakh metric tonnes.The solid waste at these sites are of three categories derived fuel’ (RDF), construction and demolition (C&D) and inert waste.

