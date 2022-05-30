Get, set, explore: Delhi By Cycle program

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

There is a feeling of freedom that one gets while riding a bicycle. This two-wheeler, which was invented by German baron Karl von Drais in early 19th Century Europe, has now become one of the most common means of transportation worldwide.

As the world tries to move towards more sustainable practices, many conscious citizens have also shifted to cycles as their only mode of transport. However, the eco-friendly aspect of cycles is not the only thing that has attracted people to it. “For me, cycles are synonymous with freedom. I feel an immense sense of calm when I am riding one,” shares Himanshu Shekhar. This feeling of freedom prompted Dutchman Jack Leenaars to launch Delhi By Cycle (DBC), an Old Delhi-based cycle tour agency, in 2009.

Although the organisation started with Leenaars taking his friends exploring on cycles around the city, over the years, DBC has grown to become a popular way of exploring a place on cycle among citizens. Along with tours around various locations in Delhi, the agency also organises cycling holidays to Agra, The Golden Triangle circuit, and Jim Corbett National Park. “Cycles are the best modes of exploring. When you are crossing an area on cycle, you have the opportunity to stop and share a smile or conversation,” shares Shekhar, the current director of DBC. This is probably what has enticed many to take DBC’s tours. “With cycling, you are able to cover a lot more ground. It gives a new flavour to getting to know a new place,” states Chanakyapuri’s Amar Mistry, who previously participated in a DBC tour.



Creating comprehensive cycling routes has been a major challenge for the DBC team. “When we started designing the routes, it was difficult. Even government officials refused to help because there weren’t any cycle lanes in Delhi,” shares Shekhar. The DBC team ensures that they take safety precautions—they conduct the tours early in the morning. The routes are also designed to avoid highways. Saket-resident Joshua John, who has toured with DBC before, concludes, “I like that it is a highly immersive experience. It is a simple yet profound way to stay curious about Delhi.”