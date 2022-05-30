STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Satyendar Jain arrested in 'fake' case as BJP is afraid of losing Himachal polls: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday.

Published: 30th May 2022 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case by the Enforcement Directorate as he is the AAP's incharge for Himachal Pradesh elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

The ED arrested Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday.

"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," he added.

The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

The agency had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party leader in connection with the case in 2018.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Manish Sisodia Satyendar Jain BJP Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Polls Himachal Pradesh Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp