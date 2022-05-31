STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP organises padyatra to woo Delhi residents

Published: 31st May 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the run-up to the Rajinder Nagar bypolls, AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday took out a ‘padyatra’ in Pandav Nagar and Budh Nagar.

The seat fell vacant when AAP MLA Raghav Chaddha resigned after being promoted to the Rajya Sabha by his party.  “We appealed to the public to vote for AAP in the padyatra.  Locals assured support and hugged party workers in delight. It is clear  that people want Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of development in Rajinder Nagar,” Pathak said.

The party held a public dialogue programme too in the Rajinder Nagar area.  “The work he has done for Delhiites cannot be denied or ignored.  The Aam Aadmi Party has truly transformed the national capital,” he said.

Comments

