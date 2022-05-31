AAP seeks meeting with Lieutenant Governor to discuss garbage issue

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena seeking time to discuss ways to keep the city clean and make it garbage-free. Addressing a press conference, senior party leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said rising garbage mountains at landfill sites and Delhi’s cleanliness and sanitation are serious issues that require extensive dialogue and discussion.

“The party has a number of suggestions for MCD’s main responsibility of garbage management and sanitation that could be game-changers. I am hoping the L-G will set aside some time to talk to us about the same,” he said. He hoped that both the L-G and the government will join hands and work together for Delhi’s progress, with efficient coordination in order to make the city a better place.

“I wrote a letter to the L-G addressing the most important responsibility of the MCD which is keeping Delhi clean, and urged him to meet,” he said. While noting that Delhi was ranked very poorly in the Swachhta Survey conducted by the central government, he said they have many suggestions to improve the condition of the city.

“My team and I have been working on these solutions for the last three years, researching ways at both national and international levels for better waste management and cleanliness systems, developing various plans and case-studies of successful models,” he said.