Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia nod to redevelopment of 11 roads in Rohini

 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday approved a project worth `6.1 crore for development of roads spanning 7.47 km in Rohini, officials said.

Published: 31st May 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday approved a project worth Rs 6.1 crore for development of roads spanning 7.47 km in Rohini, officials said. He took the decision after reviewing an assessment report of city roads. Public Works Department (PWD) began working on a “war-footing” to improve the inter-connectivity of roads across Rohini and reduce traffic congestion on internal roads, according to an official statement.

“Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reviewed an assessment report of city roads on Monday and approved a project worth Rs 6.10 crores for road development in Rohini. This includes a total of 7.47 km of roads in Rohini,” it said.

The stretch from block F-3 to H-4, A-1 to F-3, H-1 to H-5 in sector 11 and road number 41 A to Rama Road will be developed, officials said. “PWD is working in a systematic manner to improve the roads of Delhi. Following the same, the work to strengthen roads of Rohini will start soon, so that people do not face any problem during monsoon,” said Sisodia and directed officials to complete the strengthening work in the stipulated time.

“This project will improve the inter-connectivity in Rohini and save time for commuters,” he said.  Before the projects were approved, PWD officials conducted a thorough inspection to assess the current conditions and requirements for road strengthening, officials said. 

“The government is committed to providing Delhi commuters with safe, smooth, and beautiful roads. The government’s vision is to provide its citizens with a better travel experience by building world-class roads,” Sisodia said.

