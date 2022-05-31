Delhi government to provide free power supply to Kashmir Pandit shops in INA market

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide free electricity connections to shops run by Kashmiri Pandits in INA market here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

All expenses from installation of transformers to electricity connections will be borne by the Kejriwal government and the entire work will be completed within a month, he said.

"Kejriwal government is determined to work towards upliftment of Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi instead of politicising their issues," the deputy chief minister said.

Earlier this year, the BJP had targeted Kejriwal over his comments on 'The Kashmir Files', a movie that depicts the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

On Tuesday, Sisodia held a meeting with senior officials of the departments concerned, including BSES and Public Works Department, and directed them to immediately inspect the earmarked place to install transformers and ensure electricity connections within a month.

Earlier, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits had apprised Kejriwal about the issue of power connections in the market.

The delegation had informed the chief minister that there were more than 100 shops of Kashmiri Pandits in INA market, and they had been shifted several times previously because of various construction activities.