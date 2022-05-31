STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam warns of strict action for delay in issuance of caste certificates

Rajendra Pal Gautam asked the officers to inform the Social Welfare Department of the status of SC certificate applications every two weeks.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday said strict action will be taken against officials who do not complete the verification process for Scheduled Caste certificates within three days of receiving the applications.

He asked the officers to inform the Social Welfare Department of the status of SC certificate applications every two weeks.

"A number of applicants are coming forward with complaints of non-verification or non-issuance, and that their applications are being rejected. However, the department's SOP states that in such cases, field verification should be conducted to determine the applicant's caste and to ensure the issuance of SC certificate," a statement quoted Gautam as saying.

The SDM and section officer will be held directly accountable, he said.

The minister advised the officers to complete the pending applications that got delayed or were not cleared due to technical issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajendra Pal Gautam delhi
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp