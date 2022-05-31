First rejig after new Lieutenant governor sees 40 officers reshuffled

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the first bureaucratic rejig since new lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena took charge, the Delhi government on Monday effected a reshuffle involving around 40 officers. The transfer orders were issued by the Services Department, which comes under the L-G’s office.

As per the order, former principal secretary (revenue) and secretary (environment) Sanjeev Khirwar, who was transferred to Ladakh last week following a media report claiming misuse of official position, has been replaced by 1993 batch IAS officer K R Meena, who was previously holding the post of principal secretary-cum–director (vigilance).

The transfer/postings order also had a number of district magistrates (DMs) including Monica Priyadarshini, who was DM of New Delhi district. She has been transferred to South district. Santosh Kumar Rai has been appointed as the new DM of New Delhi district. Sonalika Jiwani, who was serving as DM (South), has been posted as special secretary, Urban Development. Vishwendra, currently posted as DM (Southeast), has been given the additional charge of special director, Social Welfare.

Sonika Singh, who was DM (East) and holding the additional charge of DM (Central), has been deputed as DM (Central). Vikram Singh Malik, posted as DM (South West), has been transferred to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as its secretary. Hemant Kumar will assume the charge of DM (South West).

Isha Khosla, who was serving as secretary, NDMC, has been posted as DM (SouthEast), while Anil Banka has been posted as DM (East). Tariq Thomas has been posted as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) commissioner. DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai has been posted as special secretary, health and family welfare.

P Krishnamurthy, who was chairman Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), will be replacing Rai as DJB CEO. Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board CEO Garima Gupta has been posted as secretary, social welfare and given the additional charge of Women and Child Development (WCD) secretary and MD of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Council. K Mahesh will replace her at the DUSIB. H Rajesh Prasad was posted as principal secretary, PWD.

A number of officers on deputation at the MCD have been transferred while it has received many young officers. Anjali Sehrawat, Angel Bhati and Vandana Rao have been posted as deputy commissioners in the MCD.

Replacement game continues

