Kalindi College principal denies charges of assault

Accusing the three of taking “illegal actions” and issuing “threats” to Gupta, the notice demanded an unconditional apology to the senior accounts officer of the college.

Delhi University’s Kalindi College (Photo | kalindicollege.in)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A legal notice has been sent to the Kalindi College principal for allegedly “harassing and torturing” the college’s senior accounts officer, Amit Gupta. Rejecting the allegations, the principal, Naina Hasija, termed the legal notice “personal vendetta” and claimed that Gupta was caught stealing important documents on May 11. 

The notice was sent on Sunday by the wife of the accounts officer, Gupta, through their lawyer to Hasija, College Assistant Consultant Anil Kumar Butan and officiating SPA to the principal Bhawna Munjal.
“Immediately cease and desist yourself from harassing, torturing and giving undue mental stress to Amit Gupta,” the notice demanded.  Hasija, however, said, “This is a personal vendetta. Why would I harass him? There are 100 officers in the college. Nobody says that they are being harassed. Why only he?”

“He is a highly inefficient officer. He was not coming to the office for weeks after getting caught red-handed stealing documents on May 11. We have sent several notices to him to come to the college,” she said.

