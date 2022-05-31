STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Wildlife agency to study impact of human habitation on Delhi's Asola sanctuary

The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will assess the impact of human habitations on the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, which is witnessing an increase in wildlife population, officials said. 

Published: 31st May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Asola sanctuary(File photo)

Asola sanctuary(File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will assess the impact of human habitations on the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, which is witnessing an increase in wildlife population, officials said. 
The assessment will be part of a study to ascertain the possible effects of the dumping of inert civic waste in the abandoned Bhatti mines.   

The erstwhile Municipal Corporation (South) in 2020 moved a proposal to use four 30-metre-deep pits measuring 477 acres for dumping of inert waste as they ran out of space to store tonnes of inert material generated in the city. 

The Ridge Management Board, a high-powered body mandated to protect the Delhi Ridge had set up a five-member panel in March last year to examine the proposal. The panel had suggested that a study should be conducted on the likely impact of dumping of inert material on the flora and fauna of the region.

The WII recently submitted a proposal to conduct a multidisciplinary study in the sanctuary to “collect baseline information on soil and groundwater, and flora, fauna and herpetofauna (lizards, snakes and tortoises) in the mined out pits”.

The study will identify and evaluate the cultural impact of nearby villages on the wildlife sanctuary, the WII said. “The tremendous biotic pressure threatens the existence of the flora and fauna in the sanctuary,” it said. Activities such as poaching, cattle grazing, fuelwood collection and lopping result in high forest degradation, the institute said. The WII will also assess vegetation composition and structure in the abandoned mines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asola sanctuary WII Human Habitat Wildlife
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp