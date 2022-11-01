AIIMS, govt-linked pharma firm to end paucity of implants

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will sign a contract with HLL Lifecare, a central government subsidiary, to address the shortage of medical implants in the orthopaedic department after the apex institute strictly banned the entry of private pharmaceuticals agents into the campus.

According to an order issued by AIIMS director Dr M Srinivasan, the Medical Superitendent (MS) of the hospital has been directed to enter into a contract with HLL by November 30 for the procurement of orthopaedic implants. The contract will come into effect from Jan 1 onwards, it said.

The move was taken after the ban on entry of private agents which started affecting the orthopaedic surgeries, sources said. Recently, AIIMS banned the entry of unauthorized persons given the unethical practices, of acting as middlemen between patients and hospital to make profit.

Due to this, the agents of private firms were also not able to enter the hospital premises. The patients were dependent on them to get the implants needed for surgeries, since AIIMS doesn’t stock the medical implants, sources said.

“The situation led to delay in planned orthopaedic surgeries which prompted the hospital to formally enter into a contract with HLL,” a senior official informed. Meanwhile, the security officers have also been unofficially asked to allow the private agents temporarily till the arrangement with HLL is put in place, he added.“It has been noted that there is no rate contract for procurement of orthopaedic implants at AllMS.

The matter has been discussed with faculty from Department of Orthopaedics and it is understood that as the needs of patients are varying (in terms of size, type, etc.), it is not possible to plan the procurement in advance and indent needs to be raised patient wise,” read the order.

It added, “All orthopaedic implants at AllMS shall be procured via AMRIT Pharmacy only as per the need of the patients and recommendation of the doctor concerned. Medical Superintendent shall in consultation with Dept. of Orthopaedics finalise the requirements of AIIMS New Delhi and enter into necessary agreement with HLL Lifecare Ltd.”

