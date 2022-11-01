Breather for eateries, hotels: Delhi L-G sets up panel to ease licensing processes to boost night economy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has set up a high-power committee to ease licensing processes and requirements for restaurants and hotels in a bid to boost night economy in the city, said officials. The move will provide a fillip to the hospitality sector and make way for dining till late hours and on terraces, they added.

The committee will be headed by the principal secretary for home and comprise senior representatives from Income Tax Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services and New Delhi Municipal Council, according to officials.

Saxena has directed the committee to submit its report and recommendations within 15 days, they said.

“The licensing processes and requirements are often found to be outdated, unnecessarily restrictive, coercive and discretionary. Delhi’s hospitality sector has yet not achieved its full potential,” an official said.

The committee will ease and facilitate the licensing requirements of restaurants, eating houses and hotels, the officials said, adding that besides providing an overall fillip to the hospitality sector, this would also pave the way for late night dining, alfresco eateries and dining in open air.

The changes brought about, following the report, will not only come as big relief to the Covid marred hospitality industry but also provide a major boost to the night time economy, thereby ensuring economic growth, they added.

The committee will be able to co-opt members and will take comprehensive input from stakeholder hotel and restaurant associations, among others, the officials said. The move came days after the L-G’s recent decision to allow 314 establishments in the national capital to operate round-the-clock. Their applications were pending since 2016.

These establishments included online food and medicines delivery services, logistics, transport and travel services from KPOs and BPOs. The L-G has held many meetings to ensure that an enabling regimen is put into place for the city hotels and restaurants.

