Delhi: Conman dupes woman by posing as CBI official, held  

The accused informed the complainant that his account has been seized due to a Vigilance Enquiry and he is in need of some money and cheated the complainant of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Published: 01st November 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The accused, identified as Mayank Kapoor, was also booked for molestation by his own wife in 2014. He got seperated from her in 2017. (Photo | Express)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A 38-year-old man was arrested for cheating a woman through a matrimonial website by impersonating himself as a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer serving as a Joint Director at the Central Bureau of Investigation, an official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Mayank Kapoor, was found to be in touch with several girls and used to introduce himself as a reputed officer of the government. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that a complaint was received at Cyber Police Station Rohini from National Cyber Crime Portal in which a woman stated that she met one man namely Mayank Kapoor on a matrimonial website. The complainant said that the accused has impersonated himself as an Admin Professional in a department of Govt. of India and also shown his income as Rs 50-70 lakhs per annum. 

“Since, the complainant was looking for a suitable match and was impressed with the profile of the accused, she got in touch and started meeting the accused who informed her that presently, he is working at CBI as Joint Director and also looking after additional charges of ATS Head, NIA Second-in-Command and RAW,” the DCP said, adding to support his claim, the accused also showed his ID-card. 

The accused informed the complainant that his account has been seized due to a Vigilance Enquiry and he is in need of some money and cheated the complainant of Rs 1.5 lakh. As the victim and her family blocked the accused after realising that they were cheated, the accused threatened them and also uploaded all their photographs on Just Dial. 

The police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter. During the investigation, the police zeroed in on the accused’s location and apprehended him from a park in Sector 15, Rohini. 

On interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was also booked for molestation by his own wife in 2014. Later in 2017, he got separated from her.

