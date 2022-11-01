Home Cities Delhi

Dengue cases cross 2K mark, no fatalities reported so far

The 1,238 cases, recorded till October 26, is more than half of the total number of cases of dengue logged this year.

Published: 01st November 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Over 1,200 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in October, taking the infection tally beyond the 2,000-mark so far this year, according to report issued by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday. 

The 1,238 cases, recorded till October 26, is more than half of the total number of cases of dengue logged this year. The city has also recorded 200 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya this year, the report said. The dengue infection tally stood at 1,876 till October 19. Nearly 300 new cases were logged in the week that followed, taking the total number of cases reported this year in Delhi to 2,175 till October 26, according to the report.

Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September. It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 26 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,829, the report stated. 

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said. In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the MCD report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August.  Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths ‘ the highest since 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dengue Municipal Corporation of Delhi malaria
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp