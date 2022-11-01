Dengue cases cross 2K mark, no fatalities reported so far

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 1,200 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in October, taking the infection tally beyond the 2,000-mark so far this year, according to report issued by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

The 1,238 cases, recorded till October 26, is more than half of the total number of cases of dengue logged this year. The city has also recorded 200 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya this year, the report said. The dengue infection tally stood at 1,876 till October 19. Nearly 300 new cases were logged in the week that followed, taking the total number of cases reported this year in Delhi to 2,175 till October 26, according to the report.

Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September. It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 26 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,829, the report stated.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said. In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996.

According to the MCD report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August. Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths ‘ the highest since 2016.

NEW DELHI: Over 1,200 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in October, taking the infection tally beyond the 2,000-mark so far this year, according to report issued by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday. The 1,238 cases, recorded till October 26, is more than half of the total number of cases of dengue logged this year. The city has also recorded 200 cases of malaria and 40 cases of chikungunya this year, the report said. The dengue infection tally stood at 1,876 till October 19. Nearly 300 new cases were logged in the week that followed, taking the total number of cases reported this year in Delhi to 2,175 till October 26, according to the report. Out of the total reported cases, 693 were reported in September. It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-October 26 period since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 3,829, the report stated. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease while in 2021, dengue had claimed 23 lives, the report said. In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive dengue outbreak, with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996. According to the MCD report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May, 32 in June, 26 in July and 75 in August. Cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, the highest since 2015, along with 23 deaths ‘ the highest since 2016.