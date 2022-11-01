HC seeks Centre’s stand on security of ex-MP Swamy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a comprehensive affidavit from the Centre assuring it would address security concerns at the private residence of former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, a ‘Z category’ protectee. The court was informed by the central government that a security review of Swamy’s private house, where he would be residing after vacating the government-allotted bungalow, has been undertaken.

The senior politician – a former Rajya Sabha member – would get whatever he is entitled to as a ‘Z category’ protectee residing in a private space, the government said. The Centre’s lawyer said “skeletal security” has been provided at Swamy’s private residence and the “main guard would move along with him” from the government bungalow. If there is no place to set up adequate infrastructure such as a guard room six security personnel would be placed on rotation basis at Swamy’s private house, the lawyer said.

On September 14, the court had directed Swamy to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks, noting that the allotment was made for a period of five years, which had come to an end. Swamy, whose term as a member of the Upper House of Parliament came to an end on April 24, had earlier moved the high court for re-allotment of the government bungalow citing security threats to him. The matter will be heard next on November 3.

