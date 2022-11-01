Three injured as DTC bus and Baleno collide near Barakhamba Road

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three people were injured in a collision between a Delhi Transport Corporation bus and a hatchback car in the national capital on Monday, the police said. According to the police, a PCR call was received at Connaught place police station around 5.30 am regarding an accident at outer circle near Barakhamba Radial Road.

“On enquiry, it has been revealed that an accident took place between DTC bus and a Baleno Car at around 4.48 am,” Additional DCP (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said. In the accident, the Baleno car occupants, identified as Swadesh (30) and Anjani Chaudhary (38), and one passenger of the DTC bus, identified as Virendra (48), a resident of Uttarakhand, sustained injuries.

All the injured were immediately rushed to nearby RML hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services ambulance and are currently under treatment there. As per the visuals from the spot, the car was badly damaged with the impact of the accident. The official said that the local police staff played a critical role in timely responding and rescuing the injured that were stuck inside the car. Further necessary legal action was taken, the official added

NEW DELHI: Three people were injured in a collision between a Delhi Transport Corporation bus and a hatchback car in the national capital on Monday, the police said. According to the police, a PCR call was received at Connaught place police station around 5.30 am regarding an accident at outer circle near Barakhamba Radial Road. “On enquiry, it has been revealed that an accident took place between DTC bus and a Baleno Car at around 4.48 am,” Additional DCP (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said. In the accident, the Baleno car occupants, identified as Swadesh (30) and Anjani Chaudhary (38), and one passenger of the DTC bus, identified as Virendra (48), a resident of Uttarakhand, sustained injuries. All the injured were immediately rushed to nearby RML hospital in a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services ambulance and are currently under treatment there. As per the visuals from the spot, the car was badly damaged with the impact of the accident. The official said that the local police staff played a critical role in timely responding and rescuing the injured that were stuck inside the car. Further necessary legal action was taken, the official added