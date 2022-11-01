Home Cities Delhi

Twitter blues: User charges on account verification likely

According to media reports, Elon Musk-owned Twitter is planning to revise its user verification charges and it may cost $19.99 (R1,600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription.

Published: 01st November 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

twitter

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To get a verified account in Twitter, one may have to shell out a few thousands rupees soon. According to media reports, Elon Musk-owned Twitter is planning to revise its user verification charges and it may cost $19.99 (R1,600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription.

Reports said it will be compulsory for users to get a Twitter Blue subscription to get their account verified. They will have 90 days to either subscribe or lose their Blue tick. Reports said that staff working on the project have been asked to meet the deadline of November 7 or be fired. The move comes days after Musk took over Twitter.  

The reports of restructure have been confirmed by Musk in a tweet. “Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, he tweeted. The Twitter Blue subscription was introduced in 2021 to give “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis.

However, IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said there has been no confirmation from the microblogging platform on the issue, and that any comment can be made only after Twitter’s position is known. “It is not from Twitter, someone has floated that story...it is not confirmed by Twitter. Let them say what they have to say and then we will comment...” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter Elon Musk Twitter Blue subscription
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp