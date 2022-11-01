Twitter blues: User charges on account verification likely

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To get a verified account in Twitter, one may have to shell out a few thousands rupees soon. According to media reports, Elon Musk-owned Twitter is planning to revise its user verification charges and it may cost $19.99 (R1,600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription.

Reports said it will be compulsory for users to get a Twitter Blue subscription to get their account verified. They will have 90 days to either subscribe or lose their Blue tick. Reports said that staff working on the project have been asked to meet the deadline of November 7 or be fired. The move comes days after Musk took over Twitter.

The reports of restructure have been confirmed by Musk in a tweet. “Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, he tweeted. The Twitter Blue subscription was introduced in 2021 to give “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis.

However, IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday said there has been no confirmation from the microblogging platform on the issue, and that any comment can be made only after Twitter’s position is known. “It is not from Twitter, someone has floated that story...it is not confirmed by Twitter. Let them say what they have to say and then we will comment...” he said.

