Home Cities Delhi

‘90% of air pollution-related complaints via Green app resolved’

The owners are required to get their vehicles tested to ascertain if they meet emission standards for pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides and carbon dioxide.

Published: 02nd November 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the city government has resolved 90 per cent of the air pollution-related complaints it received through the Green Delhi mobile application since October 1. The minister also said the ban on firecrackers in Delhi resulted in the cleanest Diwali in seven years.  

Rai said 68,500 challans were issued to vehicle owners not having a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate in August and September. More than 20 lakh PUC certificates were issued during this period. The owners are required to get their vehicles tested to ascertain if they meet emission standards for pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxides and carbon dioxide.

Under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1993, vehicle owners not having a valid PUC can be fined up to Rs 10,000, or imprisoned for up to six months or both. “We have impounded around 6,500 old diesel and petrol vehicles that are not authorised to operate in Delhi,” read a note he tweeted.

Since October 1, the government has received more than 2,000 complaints on the Green Delhi app. Of these, 90 percent have been resolved. Rai said 586 teams have been monitoring the compliance of dust pollution control norms at construction and demolition sites.

A total of 6,866 sites were inspected till October 24. Violations were noticed at 276 of them and 253 challans issued. CM Arvind Kejriwal had launched the mobile application in October 2020 using which citizens can bring pollution-causing activities to the government’s notice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green app Gopal Rai Diwali Pollution under control
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp