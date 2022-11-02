Home Cities Delhi

TVS Motor Company's new wicked raider!

TVS Motor Company unveiled the agile and sporty TVS Raider with SmartXonnect technology for GenZ!

Published: 02nd November 2022

TVS Raider

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

TVS Raider has a distinctive macho personality and a special logo to symbolise this theme. The strong and sculpted tank profile lends TVS Raider a muscular, solid appeal. At the same time, it is a sporty, compact, and agile motorcycle for your everyday ride. 

This bike is mated to an advanced 124.8cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine that delivers 11.5PS of power and 11.2Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle boasts a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9sec and an impressive top speed of 99 km/h. The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the gas-charged five-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, low friction front suspension and split seat, five-speed gearbox, and 17” alloy chunky wide tyres.

A TFT console with Ride Modes is an advanced hi-tech gadget with accurate and easy-to-read details. The new variant comes with a five-inch TFT console with TVS SmartXonnectTM, which offers Bluetooth Connectivity and Voice Assist. The switch cluster, footpegs, and mechanical details are designed in harmony with the motorcycle for uncompromised functional benefits.

The ergonomics of the TVS Raider is developed with a supreme focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. Based on the TVS Motor Company’s performance motorcycle DNA, the configuration of low seat height balanced on a long wheelbase, perfect ergonomics triangle, and a mono-shock delivers engaging ride and handling. Features such as first-in-segment easy access under-seat storage for all your essential belongings, a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and the USB charger are focused on creating a fulfilling ride experience.

Priced at Rs 99,990 

