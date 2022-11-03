Home Cities Delhi

Stubble burning share in pollution hits peak this year

The experts suggest that the raging incidents indicate the peak of stubble burning and relief from it is expected only after November 15.

Published: 03rd November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

Stubble burning (File photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The incidents of stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana have increased by 18% this year compared to previous year, leading to an increased share in PM 2.5 levels in the capital which is reeling under a severe pollution crisis.

According to the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, both states reported 3,800 fire incidents on Wednesday, which is the highest the season recorded so far, of which, Punjab had the most share.
The central agricultural research body said Punjab recorded 3,634 farm fires while Haryana reported 166 fire incidents on Wednesday.

Farm fires incident in Punjab stood at 1,842 on Tuesday, 2,131 on Monday, 1,761 on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday and 2,067 on Friday. The raging paddy straw burning led to an alarming spike in PM 2.5 pollution and contributed 32% to it, according to SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. 

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) measured Delhi’s AQI on Wednesday in the upper end of ‘very poor’ category with a reading of 376. The AQI has remained in the “very poor” category days after Diwali, majorly due to unfavourable meteorological conditions including paddy straw burning in adjoining states.

Farm fires accounted for 14 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the national capital on Tuesday, 22 per cent on Monday, 26 per cent on Sunday and 21 per cent on Saturday. Last year, the share of farm fires in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution peaked to 48 per cent on November 7. 

The experts suggest that the raging incidents indicate the peak of stubble burning and relief from it is expected only after November 15. “Farm fires are among the many factors which affect the air quality of Delhi NCR. Its peak is expected around November 7 and a decline is expected from November 15 based on the trends of last one decade observed,” said Dr Ravindra Khaiwal, professor of environmental studies, PGI Chandigarh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pollution AQI Air Quality Stubble burning
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp