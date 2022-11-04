Home Cities Delhi

AAP takes money from criminals, says Youth Congress

Meanwhile, the youth Congress staged a massive protest in this regard outside the AAP headquarters.

Published: 04th November 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

IYC members protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after this newspaper broke the story about jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letter to Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena alleging he was forced to pay `10 crore ‘protection money’ to AAP minister Satyendra Jain, the Indian Youth Congress on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

“The real business of the AAP is taking donations from corrupt and thugs, collecting money from criminals sitting in jail and sending money for campaigning in Gujarat,” said Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas. He said that the allegations levelled by Sukesh are very serious and they should be investigated by a top probe agency so that truth comes out. 

Srinivas further alleged that corruption cases have been surfacing ever since the “AAP party came to power”. Currently lodged at Delhi’s Mandoli prison, Chandrashekhar wrote to L-G on October 10 and claimed that he made payments not only to Jain but also to the AAP to the tune of `50 crore as he was promised an important position in the party in south India. However, the AAP rejected the allegations terming them politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the youth Congress staged a massive protest in this regard outside the AAP headquarters. The police too made adequate security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation. The cops barricaded the road leading to the AAP office and the protestors were stopped some 50 metres away from it.

In a bid to mock Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the members were seen carrying a self-printed Rs 50 Crore currency note that had a picture of Kejriwal on it and also ‘Sukesh Chandrashekhar Reserve Bank’ written on it. Pertinently, Sukesh’s letter was forwarded by the L-G office to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukesh Chandrashekhar V K Saxena Youth Congress Satyendra Jain AAP
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp