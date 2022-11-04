AAP takes money from criminals, says Youth Congress

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after this newspaper broke the story about jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s letter to Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena alleging he was forced to pay `10 crore ‘protection money’ to AAP minister Satyendra Jain, the Indian Youth Congress on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

“The real business of the AAP is taking donations from corrupt and thugs, collecting money from criminals sitting in jail and sending money for campaigning in Gujarat,” said Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas. He said that the allegations levelled by Sukesh are very serious and they should be investigated by a top probe agency so that truth comes out.

Srinivas further alleged that corruption cases have been surfacing ever since the “AAP party came to power”. Currently lodged at Delhi’s Mandoli prison, Chandrashekhar wrote to L-G on October 10 and claimed that he made payments not only to Jain but also to the AAP to the tune of `50 crore as he was promised an important position in the party in south India. However, the AAP rejected the allegations terming them politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the youth Congress staged a massive protest in this regard outside the AAP headquarters. The police too made adequate security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation. The cops barricaded the road leading to the AAP office and the protestors were stopped some 50 metres away from it.

In a bid to mock Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the members were seen carrying a self-printed Rs 50 Crore currency note that had a picture of Kejriwal on it and also ‘Sukesh Chandrashekhar Reserve Bank’ written on it. Pertinently, Sukesh’s letter was forwarded by the L-G office to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

