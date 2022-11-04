‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ returns amid L-G’s objection

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday resumed its free yoga classes ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme in the national capital. The classes were resumed despite the non- approval of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP and the L-G have ‘abruptly stopped yoga classes’ despite the trainers helping cure diseases of many citizens. The CM, while meeting instructors, had also assured them of their remuneration so classes could not discontinue.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Yoga classes have started once again under Delhi’s Yogshala in every corner of Delhi. The public engages with the classes with the same enthusiasm and energy. This is the public’s answer to the conspirators.”

Though the initiative was questioned by a section owing to the sharp rise in pollution in the city, many of the participants welcomed the decision. Shweta Shivastava, 38, performing Yoga in Yamuna Vihar said that she has been learning exercise through the classes. “I started doing yoga since past few weeks and to learn the asans they have joined the classes. Now I am able to do some asans by myself.”

Ratnesh Sinha, a resident of East Vinod Nagar, said that he is able to do Yoga exercises properly as trained professionals have been roped in to guide us. He said that Yoga is a very important aspect for a person in order to maintain physical and mental fitness.

Rahul Bainsla, from Karawal Nagar, said that his family participate in Yoga classes for a month. Though he said that classes should be organised once pollution is over, he admitted his family has joined the yoga classes.

Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Khirki Extension, said that his mother takes part in Yoga classes but this time she has avoided. He said that air quality has deteriorated in the city and in such circumstances people should refrain from joining the sessions.

Earlier, the Delhi government had alleged that the L-G approval to continue the classes was still awaited but it was reportedly said no file regarding the scheme had been received from the government so far.

