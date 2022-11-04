No SIT probe into CM Kejriwal’s house vandalism, Delhi HC quashes AAP MLA’s plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Thursday closed the proceedings on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj seeking the formation of an SIT to probe the March 30 incident outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. Opposition parties had taken out a stir outside the CM’s residence against his remarks on The Kashmir Files, a film on displaced Kashmiri Pandits.

The HC also directed the Delhi Police to ensure that the steps mentioned in its status reports regarding the safety and security of the chief minister’s house are implemented. It said that no further orders are required to be passed in the present petition and it is accordingly disposed of.

The Delhi Police’s counsel had earlier informed the court that two gates would be put up on both ends of the road leading to the chief minister’s residence and that 60 per cent of the work was complete and the remaining work would be completed soon.

Members of BJYM, BJP’s youth wing, had staged a protest by allegedly breaching barricades at the CM’s residence after his remark against the film. The protest called by BJYM had drawn sharp criticism by the AAP leaders as they demanded adequate security arrangements outside Kejriwal’s residence.

Later, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had approached the High Court seeking the constitution of a SIT for a fair and time-bound probe into the incident.

