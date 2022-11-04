Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi short of drugs, poor patients hit

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the poor patients, treatment costs at the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) one of the top health facilities in the city is becoming closely comparable to private clinics. The reason for the situation is the lack of supply of essential medicines and precautionary kits.

According to doctors, patients are forced to buy these items from outside, which burn a hole in the pockets of underprivileged who come the apex institute seeking affordable medical care. Some items cost as high as Rs 3,000.

The situation is such alarming that surgeries have to be postponed due to the lack of essential items at the hospital’s inventory, they said. A senior doctor from the orthopaedic surgery wing informed that Plaster of Paris, among the most basic item at an orthopaedic ward, is unavailable. “Just a few days ago, we had to postpone a surgery because sutures and plasters were not available and the attendants couldn’t arrange them on their own,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, in the trauma ward, where the majority of cases of accidents are admitted on emerge, its store is run out of bandages, gauge cloth used to soak blood, antiseptic ointments for wounds and anaesthetics used before surgical intervention.

Fifty-eight-year-old patient Ram Dayal said he had to purchase drugs, ointments and bandages for his nephew – who was hit by a bike and suffered deep cuts on his forehead and arms. He claimed that the ordeal was worsened further when he was asked to arrange other essential medicines. “The hospital did not even have Soframycin which is stashed in many households as part of first aid,” Ram Dayal said.

“I was appalled with the situation. If I had to arrange everything myself, then why the government claims that treatment is free of cost at public hospitals?” he questioned with disgust in his tone. This is not it, RML, around 30 departments of the hospital have empty shelves including anaesthetic drugs, bandages, gloves, disposables, sutures, IV fluids, antibiotics etc. All of them have pasted list of “not available” outside their ward.

The hospital also lacks universal precaution kits, wore by doctors during surgery of HIV positive patients.

“It is irresponsibility by a top Central hospital. Lack of universal precaution kits have delayed surgeries since it’s too dangerous to do procedure without it. The chances of spreading HIV infection increases without it,” a senior surgeon said.

