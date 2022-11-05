Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University: Mid-entry admission from today 

While seats across DU’s colleges and programmes are already filled in the first and second rounds, the remaining vacant seats are only at its off-campus colleges.

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Friday displayed the matrix of vacant seats after the conclusion of the first and second rounds of admission under its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Besides, the mid-entry registration under the CSAS is set to begin on Saturday.

While seats across DU’s colleges and programmes are already filled in the first and second rounds, the remaining vacant seats are only at its off-campus colleges. Most colleges have already closed the admission gateways. However, there are still few seats vacant in science stream courses. 

As per data shared by the DU, 10 seats are vacant for Physics (Honours) and seven in Botany (Honours) in the unreserved category at Kirori Mal College. At Miranda House, a mere two seats are still vacant for Zoology (Honours) and three seats for Physics.

Following the completion of the first and second rounds of admission, the university will give another chance to aspirants who have been unable to register for admission for various reasons. On Saturday, the university will begin the mid-entry registration under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for its third round of allocations. 

According to university registrar, Vikas Gupta, “Through the provision of mid-entry registration, candidates who either failed to apply in CSAS Phase I or could not complete Phase II, will be able to apply for admission.” 

Meanwhile, as per DU data, over 15,000 admissions (15,550) have been accepted by the DU in the second allocations list, while 9,000 candidates (9,626) have received higher preferences in CSAS second-round allocations. The DU has accepted 3,805 fresh admissions in the second allocation list.

DU second allocations list update

9,626 receive higher preferences

3,805 fresh admissions accepted

15,550 admissions accepted

