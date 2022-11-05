Home Cities Delhi

ED questions Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's PA in excise policy case

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Published: 05th November 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's personal assistant in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy, officials said.

The agency is questioning Devendra Sharma and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Sisodia claimed in a tweet the ED foisted a "false" case against him after which it raided his PA's house and "arrested" him. The ED has conducted multiple raids in this case so far.

In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company named Indospirit.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others.

The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.
