Man arrested for stealing SUV from Delhi Cantt area at gunpoint

Complainant Rahul, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he works as a driver for C Developers Limited, a company based in Meerut.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a sports utility vehicle (SUV) from the Delhi Cantonment area after he, along with two of his two associates, held the driver of the car at gunpoint, police said on Friday.

Accused Saurabh is a resident of the JJ colony in Khanpur. The Delhi Cantonment police station on Saturday received information regarding a carjacking incident from National Highway-8, near Jharera village.

Complainant Rahul, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he works as a driver for C Developers Limited, a company based in Meerut. The complainant came to Delhi to drop his employer at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in a Toyota Fortuner car. On his way back to Meerut, he had stopped the car at an outlet near the RTR flyover, a senior police officer said. 

Three men came on a motorcycle and fled with the car after holding him at gunpoint, the complainant alleged, adding that one of the men even fired a shot from a pistol before fleeing. A video clip purportedly of the incident is being circulated on social media platforms, in which the driver is seen parking the vehicle at a spot and three men approaching him on a motorcycle. 

The arrested accused told the police that he is a member of the Prince Tewatia gang. Tewatia, a gangster, has a rivalry with Rohit Chaudhary of Aya Nagar, police said. 

