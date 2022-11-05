Home Cities Delhi

Northeast Delhi riots of 2020: Tahir’s bail plea rejected, ED to frame charges 

The court said prima facie, Hussain conspired to engage in money laundering and the proceeds generated from the crime were used for the riots. 

Published: 05th November 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court rejected the bail application of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case pertaining to the Northeast Delhi riots of 2020, and directed the Enforcement Directorate to proceed with the framing of charges.

The court said prima facie, Hussain conspired to engage in money laundering and the proceeds generated from the crime were used for the riots.  Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said, “I am of the view that there is sufficient material on record, prima facie, creating suspicion against the accused for framing charges against him and to proceed with the trial of the case.”

He added, “Thus, I hold that a charge be framed against the accused for the offence under Section 3 (offence of money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.” According to the ED complaint, Hussain fraudulently withdrew money from accounts of certain companies owned or controlled by him through bogus entry operators on the strength of fake bills.

Hussain was the ultimate beneficiary of the laundered money and the money obtained through criminal conspiracy was used during the riots in February 2020, the ED said. Delhi Police had registered three FIRs against Hussain and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code regarding the riots.  

Based on the Delhi Police FIRs, inquiries were initiated and the ED registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) on March 9, 2020. Meanwhile, Hussain’s plea for statutory bail on the grounds that the ED had filed an incomplete charge sheet or complaint was rejected by the court. 

