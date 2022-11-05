Home Cities Delhi

Save the dates: MCD polls on December 4, results on December 7

The much-awaited elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take place on December 4 and the vote count is due on December 7.

Published: 05th November 2022 07:23 AM

voting

Image used for representational purpose only. Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

The State Election Commission on Friday announced the poll schedule for all 250 wards. State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said the filing of nominations will begin on November 7 and end on November 14. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till November 19.

The EC the unified corporation will consist of 250 wards out of which 125 will be reserved for women. He said 42 wards will be reserved for SCs and out of them, half (21) will be reserved for women, and out of the remaining 208 seats, 104 will be reserved for women.

The Commission said the number of voters is 146,73,847 out of which 79,86,705 are male, 66,86,081 are female. There are 1,061 transgender voters. The Commission has decided to set up 13,665 poll stations. 

