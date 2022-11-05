Two Iranians held for robbing foreigners in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two Iran nationals, both father and son, were arrested for robbing foreign nationals in the national capital by posing as the sleuths of India’s premier investigating agency. The accused, identified as Mohd. Unus (55) and Mohd. Gulam Behrami (29), used to pose as officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and then target the places like hospitals, where foreign nationals frequently visited.

Apart from the father-son duo, the police also arrested 4more people, including one Afghanistan national, who helped them to get Indian identification like an Aadhaar card. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a complaint was received from a 38-year-old woman, a Germany national, who stated that she along with her husband visited a hospital for medical treatment on September 12.

“When they were returning from the hospital, 4 persons came near to them in a car and introduced themselves as police officers and asked the woman and her husband to show their passports. When the woman opened her purse, one of the men took away3000 Euros and all of them fled away,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the incident. During the investigation, it was revealed through CCTV footage analysis that there is the involvement of a gang similar to an Irani-based Gang. Through surveillance and technical analysis, two suspect mobile numbers were traced and their locations were obtained.

“On October 29, a trap was laid at Greater Noida and the two accused, Mohd. Unus and Mohd. GulamBehrami were apprehended,” the senior official said. Further, upon their disclosure, four more people who got their fake Aadhar cards prepared namely Farsad Muradi, Madhusudan Saha, Ravi Yadav and Mohd. Kashim was also arrested.

On interrogation, the accused Iranian nationals revealed that they came to India in 2020 and started cheating foreign nationals in Delhi. To cheat foreign nationals, they needed Indian IDs to hire cars and SIM Cards. After acquiring Aadhar cards, they used to hire online private cars on rent and change their number plates and targeted the places like hospitals, where foreign nationals frequently visited.

“They stopped foreign nationals and introduced themselves as CBI officials, checked their passport and asked them to get their belongings checked. As and when they noticed foreign currency like Euro /Dollar & other valuables, they snatchedit and ran away in the car,” the official added.

