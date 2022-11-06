Home Cities Delhi

BJP minister demands transfer of Satyendar Jain from Delhi jail

Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain took money from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the BJP on Sunday demanded Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to shift the arrested minister to another jail. 

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that he has crossed all limits of carrying out corruption. Whatever scheme he made in the last eight years turned into a scam, but when his minister Satyendar Jain was lodged inside the jail, he did not shy away from doing corruption there too, she alleged. 

“We have a demand from the LG and the Delhi Government that Jain should be transferred to some other jail so that the business started illegally can be stopped,” the BJP leader said in a press conference. She pointed out that Kejriwal spreads false propaganda and that he must tell people about the work he has done in his eight years of tenure, if any at all.

The Union Minister said that if the Mahathag has taken `10 crore from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, then Kejriwal must be answerable. “Even before the High Court, if a corrupt minister remains in the post, then the conscience and good intentions of the government can be gauged from it.

The officers and other employees who were found guilty in this whole case were transferred from the jail but the jail minister who is one of the prime culprits is still lodged in the same jail,” she added. Jain, arrested by enforcement directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi.  

