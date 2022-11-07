Home Cities Delhi

BJP-led MCD spent Rs 35 crore on incomplete hospital: AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that the BJP-ruled erstwhile MCD spent Rs 35 crore since 2005 on one of its hospitals in South Delhi which was still “under construction”.

In 2005, Poornima Sethi Hospital was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 6.70 crores. The BJP has spent Rs 35 crore on it but the hospital is still under construction, said AAP leader Atishi. 

She said, “BJP promised a multi-specialty hospital but it has failed at doing so. On one hand, the Kejriwal Government is building world-class hospitals and mohalla clinics and on the other, BJP is failing at even building one hospital.”

She said that BJP has been in power since for 15 years in MCD and has done just two things — corruption and mis-governance and delay in constructure of this hospital is one such example of this.  It was in 2005 that the MCD started the construction of this hospital which was meant to be a multi-specialty hospital with 100 beds, she said. “Construction of this hospital has not yet been completed,” she alleged.

Atishi added that in comparison to the work of BJP, the AAP has done wonders. “We have created mohalla clinics in nearly all the areas of the city. We have also been able to provide free medicines and tests to all. We also opened mahila mohalla clinics which will cater to the needs of the women,” she added.

