Delhi pollution: ‘Anti-smog guns a must at construction sites’

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday reiterated the authorities to intensify the anti-dust pollution measures. The panel has asked pollution control boards in Delhi-NCR to ensure deployment of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites (C&D) in view of poor air quality in Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The CAQM has also recommended other measures, such as the use of wind brokers, dust barrier screens, covering of construction material and its debris, and proper disposal of construction wastes, including transportation in covered vehicles, at these sites, it said.

The panel noted that these sites are a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. “At least one anti-smog gun necessary for a total construction area between 5,000 to 10,000 square metre. Two anti-smog guns for area between 10,001 to 15,000 square metre,” said officials.

“For construction area between 15,001 to 20,000 square metre, at least three anti-smog guns are necessary. At least four anti-smog guns should be deployed for a total construction area above 20,000 square metres,” the CAQM said.

It has directed the pollution boards of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure continuous use of anti-smog guns at these sites. According to the experts, dust emanates from the C&D activities is a major and consistent source of air pollution and contributes adversely to the spike in PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the Delhi-NCR.

