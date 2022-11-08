Home Cities Delhi

Delhi pollution: ‘Anti-smog guns a must at construction sites’

The panel noted that these sites are a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Published: 08th November 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi pollution, Delhi AQI

Representational Image/ smog and air pollution in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday reiterated the authorities to intensify the anti-dust pollution measures. The panel has asked pollution control boards in Delhi-NCR to ensure deployment of anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites (C&D) in view of poor air quality in Delhi, an official said on Monday. 

The CAQM has also recommended other measures, such as the use of wind brokers, dust barrier screens, covering of construction material and its debris, and proper disposal of construction wastes, including transportation in covered vehicles, at these sites, it said. 

The panel noted that these sites are a major and consistent source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. “At least one anti-smog gun necessary for a total construction area between 5,000 to 10,000 square metre. Two anti-smog guns for area between 10,001 to 15,000 square metre,” said officials.  

“For construction area between 15,001 to 20,000 square metre, at least three anti-smog guns are necessary. At least four anti-smog guns should be deployed for a total construction area above 20,000 square metres,” the CAQM said.

It has directed the pollution boards of NCR and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to ensure continuous use of anti-smog guns at these sites. According to the experts, dust emanates from the C&D activities is a major and consistent source of air pollution and contributes adversely to the spike in PM2.5 and PM10 levels in the Delhi-NCR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air Quality Management Construction and Demolition site CAQM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp