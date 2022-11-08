Home Cities Delhi

MCD polls ‘crucial’ not just for Delhi, but for entire country: Hardeep Puri

He said that as soon as the BJP comes to power in the MCD, they will rapidly start giving flats in apartments to the poor in Delhi under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan Yojna.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addresses during a programme to flag off vehicles for campaigning of MCD polls | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: MCD polls are ‘crucial’ not just for Delhi, but for the entire country, said Hardeep Puri on Monday. Taking a dig at the AAP-led Delhi government, Puri said that India will become a developed country where there is no place for ‘revri’ politics.  

The minister said the central government is committed to making Delhi one of the best capitals in the world. He said that as soon as the BJP comes to power in the MCD, they will rapidly start giving flats in apartments to the poor in Delhi under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan Yojna.

Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led city government, the union minister said the dispensation did not allow the implementation of various welfare schemes of the Centre in the city. “Before elections, they (AAP) start talking about freebies...,” he alleged. The Delhi BJP has stepped up campaigning for the polls to 250 wards of MCD that is to be held on December 4.

He said that wherever there were double-engine governments of BJP, work was done much faster but the government in the national capital did not implement Centre’s plans. Had the Kejriwal government  implemented it, Delhiites would have got free treatment in big hospitals under Aayushman Yojna and other benefits.

The Union Minister, while flagging off the campaign chariots of BJP for civic elections, said that the central government has so far sanctioned houses to more than three crore poor people. BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said that the party is working with the spirit of service while the AAP government has made Delhi a gas chamber, where people could not even breathe properly.

