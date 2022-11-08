Home Cities Delhi

‘Over 30,000 govt vacancies to be filled after selection board recruitment’

The additional posts include deputy secretaries, section officers, assistant section officers, senior assistants, junior assistants, legal assistants and peons/MTS.

Published: 08th November 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 30,000 posts in major departments of the Delhi government including health and education are expected to be filled soon as the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, the recruiting agency for officials in different departments, is set to get additional manpower, sources said on Monday.
According to the sources, the filling of 117 additional posts created is in the final stage and will be completed within next two weeks after L-G VK Saxena directed the officials to expedite the recruitment process.

The additional posts include deputy secretaries, section officers, assistant section officers, senior assistants, junior assistants, legal assistants and peons/MTS.  “Once these posts are filled, the DSSSB will be fully staffed and we can expect it to expedite the process of efficiently conducting examinations and interviews to select the 30,000-odd candidates for various government departments, including health and education,” officials said.

The DSSSB is mandated to select candidates for Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) and Group ‘C’ for government departments, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and other government undertakings.

The official accused the AAP government for lack of staff and said that the government prefers contractual appointment instead of filling the regular posts which had objected to as well. “These posts have been lying vacant since 2013 due to the lackadaisical attitude of the AAP government that has been appointing contractual employees against permanent government vacancies,” said officials. 

