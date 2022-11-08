Paid Rs 50 crore to Jain in presence of transport minister: Conman Sukesh

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Digging in his heels further, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has once again sent a letter to Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, making yet another sensational claim that he personally delivered Rs 50 crore to jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in the presence of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

“I personally delivered Rs 50 crore to Mr Satyendra Jain in presence of Mr. Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Jain visited me for dinner,” Sukesh’s hand-written letter reads.

This newspaper had broken the story of Chandrashekhar’s allegations against the AAP minister on November 1 after which he wrote another letter addressing the media on November 4 in which he again fired a barrage of allegations against AAP.

In his fresh letter to Saxena, Chandrashekhar has alleged that he had been receiving severe threats from the jail administration after his first letter went public. He has demanded immediate investigation into his allegations by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the registration of an FIR.

“As the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place, before that truth about AAP should be exposed as the matter is not only about Satyendar Jain but also Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Kailash Gahlot..,” the letter reads.

BJP getting fake letters written, says AAP

Reacting to the charges, AAP has said it is the BJP that’s getting ‘fake letters’ written. “Before Gujarat & MCD elections, the PMO, home minister’s office and investigating agencies will make many false allegations, putting their credibility on the line,” AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

