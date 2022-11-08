Pandemic stress drove women, especially with kids, to alcohol

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women, especially with young kids, affluent families and those suffering from anxiety and depression, reported an increase in alcohol consumption during Covid-19, and the main reason was stress, according to the latest survey carried out by an NGO, which works to protect communities and individuals from drunk driving and underage drinking.

The survey conducted among 5,000 women in the age group between 18 years - 68 years in Delhi found that, as compared to men, fewer women drink regularly. Still, almost seven per cent admitted to risky or harmful drinking.

Over 62 percent of women agreed to spend more on alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown, post lockdown and when restrictions started easing up in the country, said the survey conducted by Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD).

The pandemic pushed many women into a complex mental and emotional state starting from loneliness, and caregiver load, with women almost three times more likely than men to be looking after children full-time, managing household chores and professional responsibilities on their own during Covid-19, it added.

“Loss of jobs, incidents of physical and mental abuse also increased during the pandemic, which added to the mental health burden for women during Covid-19,” said the survey, which was conducted around malls, markets, bars and pubs from August to October this year to assess if drinking patterns have altered in the last three years, especially in light of the pandemic and the stresses it put on individuals and households.

Better retail shops, buy one get one (BOGO) offers, and discounts made alcohol buying more attractive for women, the survey said.

According to road safety expert and activist Prince Singhal, founder of CADD, “Recent trends have shown increased alcohol use among women. While many believed the figures would go down, alcohol consumption increased.”

“Having more drinks also indicated that alcohol was being had either to deal with emotional or mental issues, under the social influence or sometimes because they have developed a higher resistance to alcohol," he said.

“It is a known phenomenon that alcohol is consumed excessively during stress. Stressful events correlate with higher levels of alcohol consumption at the population level. The situations in Indian homes during Covid-19 significantly affected collective mental health. For many people, social disconnection, financial strain, increased obligations in the home, and ongoing uncertainty created distress – and with it, a need for new ways of coping," Singhal added.

One way people choose to cope with stress is through the use of alcohol. "Data suggest women were drinking at higher levels than usual during the pandemic, more so than men and those reporting heavy episodic drinking before the pandemic tended to increase their use during the period,” he said.

Also, the effects of “drinking to forget one’s worries seemed more prominent among women which, research suggests, were disproportionate to the distress men were experiencing.”

Higher disposable incomes, changes in attitudes over alcohol consumption at home within families and the proliferation of having alcohol for relaxation and dealing with stress have made drinking at home more convenient for women.

Women are no longer dependent on alcohol while going out and have started spending more time and money on having a noteworthy alcohol experience at home.

The trend of drinking at home, which started during the pandemic when everything was “done at home”, has gained more ground, and drinking at the end of the day is preferred. Still, drinking during the day or early evening is also not uncommon, the survey added.

About the survey

5,000 women surveyed around malls, markets, bars and pubs in Delhi

Consumption of alcohol increased considerably among women, especially with young kids, working women, from higher-income groups, and those who suffered from depression and anxiety

37.6 percent women agreed their alcohol consumption increased

62.5% agreed to spend more on alcohol

In 45.7 percent of cases, women took to drinking because of stress

34.4 percent said increased alcohol availability drove them to alcohol

30.1 percent said boredom led them to drinks

Over 77% of women agreed better retail shops, home delivery, buy one get one (BOGO) offers, and discounts made alcohol buying more attractive

Fewer women drink regularly as compared to men, but almost seven percent admitted to risky or harmful drinking

33.2% and 34.1% were more comfortable drinking at house parties and at home respectively

32.7 percent preferred going out to bars and pubs

