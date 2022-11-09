Home Cities Delhi

Ajoy Kumar is Congress poll in-charge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed Ajoy Kumar as the Congress party’s in-charge of Delhi for the upcoming MCD elections.

Published: 09th November 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ajoy Kumar along with Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed Ajoy Kumar as the Congress party’s in-charge of Delhi for the upcoming MCD elections. Kumar, the party in charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland, has been assigned additional responsibility as Delhi’s in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil is busy with the Gujarat elections. The announcement to this effect was made by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Taking to Twitter, Ajoy Kumar said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and my leader Rahul Gandhi for appointing me as incharge of Delhi for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.”

Kumar, while addressing the party workers of the state after his appointment, said that Congress will sweep the MCD polls. He said that corruption, pollution, hollow promises and inaction have put both the BJP and the AAP on the backfoot, who cannot face the people as these parties brought down Delhi from a pedestal. 

Kumar exhorted the Congress workers to spare no effort in telling the people of the great works done by the Congress when it was in power, and expose the misdeeds, corruption and failure of BJP and AAP to provide clean and effective governance, as their corruption has earned the Capital city only infamy.

Welcoming the decision to appoint Kumar as Delhi’s charge for the municipal polls, Delhi Congress leaders said that candidates and workers of the party will go door-to-door to expose the corruption of the BJP during its over 15-year misrule in the MCD, and the corruption, scandals, pollution, incompetence and inaction which became all-pervading during the eight-year misrule of the Arvind Kejriwal government. They alleged that the BJP and AAP have destroyed the green, clean, progressive and developed city left behind by the Congress, during its 15-year reign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mallikarjun Kharge Ajoy Kumar Shaktisinh Gohil Rahul Gandhi K C Venugopal
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp