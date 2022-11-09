Ajoy Kumar is Congress poll in-charge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appointed Ajoy Kumar as the Congress party’s in-charge of Delhi for the upcoming MCD elections. Kumar, the party in charge of Sikkim, Tripura and Nagaland, has been assigned additional responsibility as Delhi’s in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil is busy with the Gujarat elections. The announcement to this effect was made by Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Taking to Twitter, Ajoy Kumar said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and my leader Rahul Gandhi for appointing me as incharge of Delhi for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.”

Kumar, while addressing the party workers of the state after his appointment, said that Congress will sweep the MCD polls. He said that corruption, pollution, hollow promises and inaction have put both the BJP and the AAP on the backfoot, who cannot face the people as these parties brought down Delhi from a pedestal.

Kumar exhorted the Congress workers to spare no effort in telling the people of the great works done by the Congress when it was in power, and expose the misdeeds, corruption and failure of BJP and AAP to provide clean and effective governance, as their corruption has earned the Capital city only infamy.

Welcoming the decision to appoint Kumar as Delhi’s charge for the municipal polls, Delhi Congress leaders said that candidates and workers of the party will go door-to-door to expose the corruption of the BJP during its over 15-year misrule in the MCD, and the corruption, scandals, pollution, incompetence and inaction which became all-pervading during the eight-year misrule of the Arvind Kejriwal government. They alleged that the BJP and AAP have destroyed the green, clean, progressive and developed city left behind by the Congress, during its 15-year reign.

